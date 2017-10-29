Deshaun Watson “Heartbroken” After Texans Loss

SEATTLE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Deshaun Watson had just one word to describe the Texans 41 – 38 loss to the Seahawks.

“Heartbroken.” said Watson. “Almost having it. And just to end like that it’s tough.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said that the loss was his fault after the game. His decision to run the ball on third and four was a questionable decision. Deshaun Watson was asked how he felt about that play call after the game.

“That was the play call that O.B. wanted,” “He had the gameplan. He’s the playcaller. He’s the one watching the most film. We just didn’t execute.”

O’Brien took the blame for the loss after the game. But Deshaun Watson shouldered some of it himself.

“I’m going to blame myself,” said Watson. “Maybe we could have gotten in a different play or something. Just live and learn from it. Watch the film. Correct the mistakes. And get back on track.”

Watson was asked what he made of Bob McNair’s controversial comment – “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” – during league meetings. He declined to answer, but did talk about what Texans coaches and players discussed in meetings this week.

“People have their own beliefs,” said Watson. “You can’t judge anyone for their beliefs. And what they believe in. And what they really feel like that they care about. So people got their own decisions. We’re all grown men. And once the ball gets ready to kick, we all go back and play football.

Sunday also marked Texans left tackle Duane Brown’s first game back with the Texans. He held out for the first 6 games of the season.

“It’s always good to have Debo back,” said Watson of his left tackle. “To be able to get him in the mix and get him back playing football. He told us he missed it and he wanted to be back out there. So it was good to have him back.”

Paul Gallant hosts “Gallant at Night” – Tuesday 9-11 PM CT, Wednesdays and Fridays 8-11 PM CT – on SportsRadio 610. He also hosts SportsZone Unfiltered – Fridays at 10 PM – on The Kube: Channel 57. Get in touch with Paul via email or his facebook page.