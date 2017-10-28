The Best of Gallant At Night 10-27

Paul opens the show with his take on Texans owner Bob McNair’s controversial “inmate” comments during an owners meeting.

Paul reacts to the Astros 5-3 win vs the Dodgers in World Series Game 3.

Continued Astros/Dodgers Game 3 reaction with caller input.

Paul comments on Duane Brown’s reaction to Bob McNair’s “inmates” comment.

Paul opens the floor for callers to chime in with their takes on Bob McNair’s comments.

Paul and producer Ryan Rockett continue to discuss Bob McNair’s comments and its effect on the Texans with caller input.

Paul continues to bask in the Astros’ Game 3 victory with more caller input.

 

