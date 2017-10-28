McCullers, Peacock Take Game 3

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. fought his way through 4 walks in 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series. Three of those walks came in a turbulent 3rd inning, but only one of those baserunners would score. It was a pivotal moment in the game.

“Feels like the game is getting back in their favor a little bit, for us to end with one run in that inning was a tribute to Lance being able to control his emotions and just make a pitch at a time,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said.

Lance ran into some trouble again in the 6th inning. He walked the leadoff man and a double followed. Admittedly, it was not his best night.

“Well I didn’t have much tonight from the get go. I was not really able to locate pretty much anything,” McCullers said. “I just didn’t land pitches.”

Brad Peacock was the hero out of the bullpen finishing the final 3.2 innings. He did not allow a hit and struck out four. Even Brad himself was surprised that he got sent back out for the 9th to close out the game.

“It was crazy. In the 8th A.J. asked me if I felt good, I said ‘yea’ and he said I was going back out. I was shocked,” Peacock said. “I didn’t think I was going to make the team out of spring training and then someone got hurt, and I just got a save in the World Series. It’s unbelievable, man, I’m never going to forget this, ever.”

His 3.2 innings of relief in Game 3 is the longest relief outing in a World Series contest since Madison Bumgarner threw 5 innings in Game 7 of the 2014 fall classic. Peacock’s outing was also tied for the second-longest relief outing without allowing a hit to finish a World Series game. And finally, it is the third-longest relief outing in Astros postseason history behind Lance McCullers and Colin McHugh both threw 4 innings in games in the American League Championship Series.