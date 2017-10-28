Dodgers Rally Against Giles To Even Series

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) – Cody Bellinger broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double as the Dodgers scored five times in the ninth inning to even the World Series at two games apiece with a 6-2 win in game four.

Bellinger, who scored the Dodgers first run of the night, was the third batter Ken Giles faced in the ballgame, and the third to reach. Corey Seager, who scored on Bellinger’s double, singled to start the inning, and Justin Turner walked. Joe Musgrove replaced Giles and allowed a sacrifice fly to Austin Barnes and a three-run homer to Joc Pederson.

All three batters Giles faced scored runs, after he was tagged with a blown save in game two.

After blowing a save of his own in game two, Kenley Jansen allowed a two-out solo homer to Alex Bregman to preserve the lead and seal the win.

The Dodgers pitching quarter of Alex Wood, Brandon Morrow, Tony Watson, and Jansen held the Astros to two his.

For five innings, Charlie Morton and Wood traded zeroes, but that changed in the sixth.

Against Morton in the top of the inning, the Dodgers had Barnes at third and Kike´ Hernandez at first with Chris Taylor at the plate. He hit a soft ground ball to Astros third baseman Alex Bregman who threw home ahead of the streaking Barnes to keep the Dodgers off the board. Seager flied out to end the threat, and the Astros made Los Angeles pay.

Wood held the Astros without a hit for five innings, and he retired the first two he faced in the sixth, but George Springer ended the no-hit bid by depositing a 3-1 slider into the Crawford Boxes to give the Astros the lead, though it didn’t last long.

Morton stayed in the game for the seventh inning, and got Turner to ground out to Bregman, but Bellinger doubled, his first hit of the series, ending Morton’s night. Will Harris entered and allowed a 2-out, RBI single to Logan Forsythe to tie the game.

Morton allowed one run on three hits in 6.1 innings, striking out six, while Wood allowed just the Springer homer in 5.2 innings.

After getting the last out of the sixth inning, Brandon Morrow retired the side in order in the seventh, and in the eighth, Chris Devenski and Tony Watson traded 1-2-3 frames.

Game five is Sunday night at Minute Maid Park with Dallas Keuchel squaring off against Clayton Kershaw.

Bellinger had two hits after starting the series 0-for-13. He struck out four times in game three.