The Best of The Triple Threat 10-27-17

By Brian McDonald
Filed Under: all due respect, Bill O'Brien, Bob McNair, DeAndre Hopkins, duane brown, Houston Astros, Houston Texans, John McClain, Keys To The Game, LA Dodgers, Los Angeles Dodgers, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, with all due respect, World Series, World Series 2017

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show and react for two segments to controversial comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair. Includes audio reaction from star player Duane Brown.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories include criminals who were easy to find because they broadcasted their crimes on Facebook Live.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted continue to talk about the comments made by Bob McNair, and the reaction by Texans players and other players around the league. This includes Ted saying the comments were similar to a slave mentality.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the keys to the game for three big matchups every week. This week those games are Game 3 of the World Series, the Texans at Seattle, and Penn State vs Ohio State.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John McClain for two segments. Comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair dominated the conversation.

 

More from Brian McDonald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen