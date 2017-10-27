The Best of The Triple Threat 10-27-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show and react for two segments to controversial comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair. Includes audio reaction from star player Duane Brown.

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories include criminals who were easy to find because they broadcasted their crimes on Facebook Live.

Sean, Rich, and Ted continue to talk about the comments made by Bob McNair, and the reaction by Texans players and other players around the league. This includes Ted saying the comments were similar to a slave mentality.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the keys to the game for three big matchups every week. This week those games are Game 3 of the World Series, the Texans at Seattle, and Penn State vs Ohio State.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John McClain for two segments. Comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair dominated the conversation.