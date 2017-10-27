The Best Of Mad Radio 10-27

Today On Mad Radio: Getting ready for Games 3-5 of the World Series and the Texans game in Seattle, Chris Russo, Wade Smith, Seth rap translations, Stuff Landry Likes and more.

Mad Radio discusses if anything can be made of Bill O’Brien’s success coming off the bye week as the Texans head into a tough road meeting at 4-2 Seattle.

Mad Radio breaks down the alleged altercation AJ Hinch had at a bar in Los Angeles and if they’d rather it be true or false. Plus, the guys take a look at Game 3.

Mad Radio revisits profanity-filled manager rants from baseball’s past and discuss the managerial style of AJ Hinch compared to old school skippers.

Larceny Bourbon Keys Of The Game: World Series Game 3, Texans @ Seattle and more!

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo joins Mad Radio to discuss the World Series, the lack of respect for the Astros in New York, who he thinks has the advantage in the WS moving forward and his thoughts on Deshaun Watson.

What are the similarites between Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson? Mad Radio breaks it down and looks ahead to Sunday’s matchup in Seattle.

Mad Radio takes an in-depth look at Yu Darvish, who is one of the most interesting athletes in the country and on the mound today against the Astros.

Would this be the biggest win of Bill O’Brien’s Texans tenure and E joins the guys to defend a hispanic legend in the Worst Take Of The Week.

What’s On Tap This Weekend With Seth Payne

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio to give an update on how Duane Brown is feeling mentally and physically heading into Sunday’s game and if based on his experiences that Russell Wilson is as phony as people say.

Irrational/Rational World Series And Landry Likes