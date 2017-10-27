O’Brien: Texans Will Be Ready To Play Vs. Seahawks

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien met with players before Friday’s practice session, to address remarks made by owner Bob McNair in a story that ran on ESPN early this morning, and to ensure that they felt heard.

“It’s been addressed,” O’Brien said. “I’m 100 percent with these players, our coaching staff is 100 percent behind these players. I just want to focus on Seattle, I think that’s what our team is trying to do.”

Multiple players considered staging a walk out after hearing McNair’s comments, left tackle Duane Brown said.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and rookie running back D’Onta Foreman both missed Friday’s practice, for what the team described on the official injury report as “non-injury reasons.”

Hopkins is expected to be with the team on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, O’Brien said, and will play if he is.

“He just took a personal day today,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said he isn’t sure whether players will demonstrate during the National Anthem before Sunday’s game.

“I have no idea,” O’Brien said. ‘But I think we’re all grown men, and like I said in the beginning, I support my players 100 percent.”

Now in his fourth season with the Texans, O’Brien said he isn’t worried about the challenges this presents for him and the team.