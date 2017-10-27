Kid Rock Announces New Album And Tour With Houston Show

The well-known musician announced the release of his new album “Sweet Southern Sugar”. This is his first album since 2015 and will feature many genres including country and classic rock.

To celebrate Sweet Southern Sugar, Kid Rock will be hitting the road on his Greatest Show On Earth Tour in 2018.

The tour will kick off in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on January 19th and will continue for 21 shows including a Houston date.

Kid Rock will be at the Toyota Center on Saturday, February 3rd

