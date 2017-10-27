Houston Texans Host Stars At Night Concert Event

The Houston Texans and Miller Lite have partnered together to bring Stars at Night starring Eric Paslay to the city of Houston. The event will be hosted by the Houston Texans Cheerleaders, Texans Mascot TORO, Texans Ambassadors and fan favorite Texans personalities including Marc Vandermeer. Stars at Night is presented to you by Miller Lite.

The concert will also feature four-time Texas female vocalist of the year Bri Bagwell as the opening act.

Eric Paslay is a GRAMMY-nominated singer songwriter who has worked with some of the biggest names in the genre. He’s celebrated five No.1 hits, including “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” (Eli Young Band), “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” (Jake Owen), “Angel Eyes” (Love and Theft) and “Rewind” (Rascal Flatts).

Stars at Night will take place on Thursday, December 7th at White Oak Music Hall

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 31st at 9 am. Just visit www.HoustonTexans.com