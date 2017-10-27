Houston Dynamo Reach Western Conference Semifinal!

The Houston Dynamo are still on the right path to winning another MLS Cup after defeating Sporting Kansas City last night in extra time 1-0 with an incredible performance from Honduran superstar Alberth Elis and team veteran Vicente Sanchez.

Take a look at last night’s highlights:

With their victory last night, the Houston Dynamo will now face Portland Timbers in a two game Western Conference Semifinal which kicks off at home this Monday night at 8:3opm!

Make sure you purchase your tickets for Monday’s semifinal now and be prepared to be FOREVER ORANGE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen