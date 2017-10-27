Houston Dynamo Reach Western Conference Semifinal!

The Houston Dynamo are still on the right path to winning another MLS Cup after defeating Sporting Kansas City last night in extra time 1-0 with an incredible performance from Honduran superstar Alberth Elis and team veteran Vicente Sanchez.

Take a look at last night’s highlights:

With their victory last night, the Houston Dynamo will now face Portland Timbers in a two game Western Conference Semifinal which kicks off at home this Monday night at 8:3opm!

