Hopkins Absent From Texans Friday Practice

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) –Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not present at Friday’s practice, just hours after a story on ESPN quoted owner Bob McNair saying about NFL players “We can’t have inmates running the prison.”

Hopkins is expected to play this week against the Seattle Seahawks, according to head coach Bill O’Brien, who described his absence from today’s session as “a personal day.”

Hopkins leads the NFL in catches (37) and receiving touchdowns (6) this season, his first with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

