Elis Lifts Dynamo Past Sporting KC to Advance To Conference Semis

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – The Houston Dynamo kept their season alive on Thursday night at BBVA Compass Stadium as they scored a goal in extra time and held on to defeat their rival Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in the Knockout Round of the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Dynamo and Sporting KC played a largely defensive match for the opening 90 minutes of the game sending the one-game winner-take-all playoff match into extra time.

Elis would score the game’s only goal from the top of the six-yard box after a service from Vicente Sanchez whose remarkable dribbling allowed him to blow past a KC defender and keep the ball from going past the byline for the set-up and the assist on the game winner. Elis was able to take the service and set the ball before blowing it past KC goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra.

The Dynamo had several chances after Elis’ goal including a pair of point-blank opportunities on the counter from both Romell Quioto and Sanchez.

The Dynamo put the game on ice when Sanchez was able to get free with the ball on a breakaway and was hauled down in the box in the final minute of added time in the extra session by Dykstra. Sanchez didn’t convert the penalty kick, but the game ended immediately after.

Tyler Deric finished with six saves in the match to notch the clean sheet for the Dynamo.

With the win the Dynamo advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to face the Portland Timbers with the first match of the two-match series at BBVA Compass Stadium on Monday.

