Astros Rough Up Darvish, Take Series Lead

Yu Darvish allowed four runs while recording just five outs Friday night at Minute Maid, as the Astros took a 2-1 World Series lead with a 5-3 win in game three.

Darvish worked around George Springer’s leadoff double in the first to keep the Astros off the board, but he wasn’t so fortunate in the second.

Yuli Gurriel homered to start things off, and then after Josh Reddick doubled and Evan Gattis walked, Marwin Gonzalez singled Reddick to make it 2-0. Brian McCann singled home Gattis for the Astros third run. Darvish got Springer to line out, but Alex Bregman plated Gonzalez with a sacrifice fly, and Jose Altuve’s double ended Darvish’s night.

The right-hander, who won his previous two postseason starts allowed four runs on five hits in 1.2 innings. He didn’t have a strikeout.

Lance McCullers took the mound for the Astros, and when he came back out following the Astros four-run second, he struggled, walking the first three batters of the third inning, but with the help of a 1-6-3 double play, he limited to the damage to just one run, and the game stayed 4-1, however, that changed in the fifth.

Kenta Maeda replaced Darvish and allowed two baserunners in 2.2 innings, but he was lifted in favor of Tony Watson with one out in the bottom of the inning. Following a Gurriel ground out, Reddick singled and scored when Gattis reached on an infield single after Watson’s throw to first base got away from Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger. That made it a 5-1 game, but Los Angeles cut the lead in half against McCullers in the sixth.

The inning started with a walk and a double, giving the Dodgers runners and second and third with nobody out. McCullers struck out Bellinger, prompting Astros manager A.J. Hinch to go to his bullpen and insert Brad Peacock into the game. Yasiel Puig’s ground out allowed Corey Seager to score the Dodgers second run of the night, and move Justin Turner up to third, and a Peacock wild pitch pulled the Dodgers within two.

McCullers allowed three runs on four hits in 5.1 innings earning the win, and after finishing the sixth, Peacock allowed just one baserunner in the games’s final three innings, striking out four, earning the save.

Gurriel finished the night with a home run, and a double. Reddick added a pair of hits and scored a pair of runs.

McCann finished with three hits in four at bats with an RBI.

Los Angeles was held to four hits, nobody had more than one. Bellinger struck out four times.

Game four is Saturday night at Minute Maid. Coming off a win in game seven of the American League Championship Series, Charlie Morton will get the ball for the Astros against Alex Wood.