Astros Gurriel Appears To Mock Yu Darvish With Racist Gesture

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Moments after 33-year-old rookie Yuleski Gurriel hit a home run off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish to start the scoring for the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series he was caught on camera by FOX apparently making a racist reference in the dugout.

Video posted on Twitter shows Gurriel pulling his eyes to make them thinner while laughing.  This appears to be a reference to Darvish’s Asian descent.

Some people on Twitter have claimed it looks like Gurriel was saying “Chinito” in Spanish which would translate to “Little Chinese” or possibly a racial slur.

 

