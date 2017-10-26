World Series Game 3 Outlook

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – For the next three games, the World Series will shift from Los Angeles to Houston beginning Friday night at Minute Maid Park. The Dodgers jumped out to a (1-0) series lead behind a historic pitching performance by Clayton Kershaw. The Astros tied the series with a historic extra innings home run barrage.

The Dodgers were unable to defend their home field with an undefeated record, but the Astros feel much better about being able to do so themselves. Winning three in a row at the juice box would also mean a World Series title. The goal is obviously in mind, but it comes one step at a time.

“We’re going to take it one pitch at a time and we’re happy to be playing in front of our home fans,” Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said. “There’s something special in the air when we play at Minute Maid Park in front of the Houston people.”

Lance McCullers Jr. will toe the rubber for the Astros and look to give them an edge. It will be his second start this postseason and fourth appearance. He is coming into Friday night with some momentum after closing the final outs of the American League Championship series over the Yankees.

“He wants the ball. He wants to finish. If you ask him today ‘What are you going to do tomorrow?’ He’s going to say ‘I’m going to throw nine scoreless,’ and he believes it. And he thinks it’s my fault if it doesn’t happen because I took him out,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said.