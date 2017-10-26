The Best of The Triple Threat 10-26-17

Two segments of reaction from Sean, Rich, and Ted on the Astros incredible 11 inning win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with UH football coach Major Applewhite every Thursday. This week they talk about the Cougars top 25 matchup against South Florida, their quarterback situation, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Rob Pizzola from PredictionMachine.com every Thursday. This week they talk about the lines and odds on the Astros in the World Series, the Texans vs Seahawks game, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with current MLB Network analyst, 18 year MLB veteran, and 3x All-Star pitcher Dan Plesac. They discuss how the Dodgers used their bullpen in Game 2, the pitching matchups coming up in games 3 and 4, and the Astros bats finally waking up.

Sean, Rich, and Ted play audio from Bill O’Brien’s Thursday media session and talk about the upcoming Texans vs Seahawks game.