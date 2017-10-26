The Best of Gallant At Night 10-25

Paul reacts to the Astros 11-inning, 7-6 win vs the Dodgers in World Series Game 2.
Continued Astros/Dodgers Game 2 reaction with caller input.
Paul thinks the Texans’ matchup vs the Seahawks will be the biggest test of the season thus far.
In the Nightly News: Some Texans players could be returning, Rockets injury updates and more.
Paul doesn’t think the Seahawks’ defense is what it used to be going into their matchup vs the Texans Sunday.
Paul’s Houston rap lesson continues as producer Ryan Rockett introduces him to Devin The Dude, Z-Ro and Trae.