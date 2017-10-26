O’Brien: It’ll Be “Like Riding A Bike” For Duane Brown

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Duane Brown reported to work for the Houston Texans this week, ending his lengthy holdout.

How long until Brown is able to contribute at a high level?

Heading into this week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Bill O’Brien said he doesn’t think it will take too much time.

“I don’t want to stand up here and tell you that I vote for guys holding out, I can tell you that,” O’Brien said. “I’d like everybody to be here from the start. “But I do think really talented guys who have played a lot of football at that position, it’s like riding a bike. It’s more about conditioning and getting back into contact speed than it is trying to re learn the position. I think it’s more about getting used to the conditioning level that it takes to play in full pads and get hit every play.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Brown fares the next few weeks.

Brown, 32, has earned three Pro Bowl bids in his career, but none since 2014. He’s also suffered a season-ending quad injury in 2015 and has been away from the team since mid-April.

He’ll face a Seahawks pass rush that hasn’t been as effective as in the past, with only 12 sacks this season, tied for 27th in the NFL.

Dwight Freeney, 37, signed with Seattle this week.

O’Brien said he’s confident Brown will be himself again soon.