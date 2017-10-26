JJ Watt Reveals Plans for Harvey Relief Funds

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – On Thursday Texans defensive end JJ Watt announced his plan for the over $37 million raised for Hurricane Harvey relief.

In a letter distributed through the JJ Watt Foundation and the Texans, Watt said that his primary focus will be to use the funds to help rebuild homes, restoring child care centers and providing food and professional medical care for Houston and surrounding areas.

“I have spent the greater part of the last month and a half doing my due diligence and meeting with and speaking to as many resources as possible,” Watt said in his statement. “While I understand the total recovery from Hurricane Harvey could require upwards of $200 billion, and this $37 million will not be able to help every single person as I so badly wish it could, I have made it my mission to ensure this money makes as large of an impact as possible.”

Watt said that a little over $30 million will be distributed to four partners, Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children. The funds will be used by these organizations to rebuild homes damaged or lost by the flooding and to restore area child care centers. In addition it will provide food and health care needs to those most affected by Harvey in Houston and surrounding area.

Watt said the foundation will set aside the remaining $7 million for distribution in 2018 for the evolving relief efforts.

Excited to share an update on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.#HoustonStrong

(Video cut off the end. Go Astros!) pic.twitter.com/PvDRVi0SGR — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2017

Watt concluded his e-mail with a thank you to all who donated.

“The most difficult times seem to bring out the best in humanity. I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and donations from across the country and around the world. You have truly shown what is possible when everyone bands together for one common cause. While we are going to do some truly incredible things with this $37 million to make it stretch as far as possible, it is only one small step in the massive recovery effort that lies ahead. I encourage you to please continue to find organizations to donate to, whether they be some of the ones listed below or others. Houston will bounce back from this and we will rise up stronger than ever. – JJ Watt

