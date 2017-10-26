Hinch: “There Was No Altercation”

By Derek Fogel
Filed Under: a.j. hinch, Astros, dodgers, Houston Astros, Los Angeles, World Series

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – TMZ Sports reported that Astros Manager A.J. Hinch was in an altercation at the hotel bar in Pasadena, CA following his World Series Game 1 loss. The report says he allegedly ‘snapped’ and police were called to ‘keep the peace’. No arrests or police reports were filed.

“I have a brief comment on it. First off there was no altercation,” Hinch said. “It’s a shame I get asked about some nonsense, some fabrications and non-stories and I have to respond to it on a national stage. But to reiterate, there was no altercation and that’s as far as I’m going to go. It’s ridiculous.”

When asked about the details, A.J. repeated himself.

“Like I said, fabrications really suck and I’m not going to address any of them.”

