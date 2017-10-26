Clowney: We’re Going To Have To Contain Russell Wilson

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — If Russell Wilson isn’t the best quarterback the Houston Texans will face this season, he’s certainly the best blend of arm and legs on their schedule.

Heading into this week’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney said they’re up for the challenge.

“I think (he) creates a lot of plays,” Clowney said. “Running around in the pocket, making a lot of good throws on the run. This week, we’re going to have to do a lot to contain him, try to keep him in the pocket.”

Wilson, 28, is having one of the best seasons of his career, with 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions, and the best interception rate (1.4 percent) since he entered the league in 2012.

Maybe the most intriguing matchup of the week will be the Seahawks ragtag offensive line against the Texans hobbled front-seven, that’s now without JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus.

In their first game since both were lost to injury against the Kansas City Chiefs, they allowed only 17 points to the Cleveland Browns, seven of which came on a Deshaun Watson pick-six.