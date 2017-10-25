The Best of The Triple Threat 10-25-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Houston native and MLB Network host Robert Flores about the Astros World Series matchup against the Dodgers.

Help in love, work, and life in general. Sean, Rich, Ted, and Laura Reynolds help out listeners on the text line every week during Damn Straight Advice.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss if the Texans should look to trade Duane Brown after he finally reported to practice, and how much in terms of draft picks they should expect to get back.

Sean, Rich, and Ted preview Game 2 of the World Series between the Astros and Dodgers. Should George Springer be moved out of the leadoff spot in the batting order? Is there worry that Verlander will try to do too much thinking he needs to be perfect with the offense struggling?

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk college football with John Harris every Wednesday. This week they talk about the Ohio State vs Penn State matchup, what fans who want playoff chaos should be rooting for, the Big 12 title picture, and more.