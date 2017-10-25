O’Brien: Duane Brown On Pace To Play Sunday

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – If the Houston Texans wanted to be patient regarding the on-field return of left tackle Duane Brown they can.

Brown returned to the practice field on Monday, but worked out on a side field. On Wednesday Brown was in full pads and working towards being back on the Texans offensive line for Sunday’s road match-up against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the Texans could keep him off the field if they choose to do so as they currently have a two-week roster exemption and wait before making him active. If Brown is activated the Texans would have to make a corresponding roster move.

Duane Brown said at his first media availability since returning on Monday that he would be ready if the coaching staff asked him to play on Sunday.

“Very ready. It’s my tenth year doing it, so I’m very familiar with what I need to do in order to be out there and be productive and be efficient,” Brown said. “I’m in shape, so just getting caught up to speed on the plays and the terminology and I’ll be good.”

With Brown in full-pads Wednesday, it seems as if a start on Sunday isn’t out of the question.

“Yes, I would say (Duane Brown) would have a real good shot to play on Sunday,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said.

