Jose Altuve Wins 2017 Hank Aaron Award

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was named the American League 2017 Hank Aaron Award winner. This award is given annually to the most outstanding offensive performers in each league. Marlins Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton won the National League title.

“I’m more nervous right now than I was playing,” Altuve said while accepting the award, sitting next Hank Aaron. “Blessed to be here, I thank god for the opportunity to be sitting here with Giancarlo, with the commissioner and Mr. Hank. What can I say? Thanks to all the Hall of Famers and fans that made this dream come true… This means a lot for me to win this award and be with my jersey still on, playing for my city back in Houston.”

Jose had a career best .346 batting average during the regular season and tied his career best in home runs with 24. It is the third year in a row that he has led the American League in batting average. Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron had kind words about Altuve as well.

“Is he for real? I know he’s for real… You have stood tall,” Aaron said. “I would pay to go see him.”