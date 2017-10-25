Fiedorowicz Returns To Practice Field; Still on IR For Two Weeks

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – Texans tight end CJ Fiedorowicz returned to the practice field on Wednesday, six weeks after being placed on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Houston’s week one loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fiedorowicz is allowed to practice but isn’t eligible to be removed from the injured list until after the Texans Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fiedorowicz is able to practice in a limited capacity after the six week mark which began on Wednesday. Starting this season teams can bring two players off of injured reserve and no longer need to designate them to return ahead of time.

The fourth-year tight end was the Texans’ third-round selection in the 2014 NFL draft had grown into a legitimate pass catching threat after catching 54 balls for 559 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. Fiedorowicz had four catches for 46 yards before leaving in the the third quarter of the Jacksonville game.

Before the season began the former Iowa Hawkeye signed a three-year $21.5 million contract extension.

