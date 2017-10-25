Astros Earn First World Series Win

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander’s Game 2 outing was nearly identical to Dallas Keuchel’s Game 1. Two mistakes, two home runs and a two run deficit. That was all forgotten after a 7-6 victory in 12 innings over the Dodgers in Los Angeles to even the World Series at (1-1) and earn the Astros’ first win in the fall classic in franchise history.

“They took the lead, we tied the game, we took the lead, they tied the game, we took the lead and they almost tied it again,” Astros second basemen Jose Altuve said. “What can I say? I’m so happy.”

Trailing 3-1 going into the 8th, the Astros scored to bring it within one and then a Marwin Gonzalez solo home run in 9th off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen tied the game. In the 10th, back-to-back homers by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa gave Houston a lead but closer Ken Giles could not hang on and Los Angeles tied the game at 5. In the 11th, a George Springer 2-run home run gave the Astros a lead that reliever Chris Devenski was able to hang on to by the slimmest of margins.

“We don’t give up. We keep playing and playing because we know that we can make something happen really quick like we did,” Altuve said.

Marwin Gonzalez is just the 10th player in World Series history to hit a game tying home run in the 9th inning. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa’s back-to-back homers were just the 16th time in World Series history that that had happened. And finally, the combined 8 home runs were the most in the history of a World Series game.