World Series Game 2 Pitching Preview

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander will look to continue his postseason dominance in Game 2 of the World Series in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Justin is (4-0) with a 1.46 earned run average with 24 strikeouts through 24.2 innings pitched. Against the Dodgers, Verlander has some experience with their lineup but not enough for the hitters to have a real advantage.

“I think the mental focus is just another level. I think it’s something that would be easy to say, ‘why don’t you just do that every game?’ It’s unsustainable through the course of the regular season,” Justin said. “It’s just my sole focus, even between innings, is thinking about what I can do to execute and thinking about what pitches I should throw and what I’ve seen and what my instincts are telling me.”

The most at-bats against Verlander comes from Curtis Granderson, a former teammate of his. Granderson 5 hits in 24 plate appearances, two of those being home runs. The next most familiar Dodger is Logan Forsythe who has seen Verlander just 9 times and has 2 base hits.

Similarly, Justin Verlander’s counterpart Rich Hill is a stranger to the Astros lineup. Carlos Beltran has seen Hill the most in 11 plate appearances, 3 of those being hits and 1 a home run. Brian McCann has 9 at-bats with 1 hit, Jose Altuve and George Springer each have a home run off Hill in a combined 10 times against him.