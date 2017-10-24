The Best Of Mad Radio 10-24

Today On Mad Radio: The World Series begins tonight, Duane Brown is back, Deshaun Watson hangs with a legend, irrational or rational and more.

As the World Series approaches Mike and Seth discuss a championship being at the fingertips of Houston and what could prevent the parade from happening.

Mike Meltser whent national yesterday and predicted an Astros World Series, but what did he do wrong? Plus, Duane Brown is back. Did Deshaun Watson’s success have a factor in his return?

Deshaun Watson apparently took a photo with a legend over the bye week, but Mike and Seth aren’t familiar with the legends work, should they be?

Mike and Seth go through the polarizing Chron Comments about Duane Brown’s return to the Texans.

Trainwreck Tuesday 10/24: TY Hilton calls out his teammates, college coaches lie and other football disasters.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and his wife Laurel sit down with Mike and Seth in the latest version of Mad Conversations to discuss everything from James Harden’s offseason criticism, acquiring CP3, organizational philosophies, their relationship as an NBA couple and much more.