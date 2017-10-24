Rockets To Be Without Ariza, Possibly Nene Against Sixers, Reportedly Bring Back Canaan

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) – Already without Chris Paul, the Rockets will not have Trevor Ariza and could be deprived of Nene when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night, but in order to help fill their void at point guard, the team has reportedly signed Isaiah Canaan.

Ariza will miss Wednesday’s game and maybe more with a sprained left foot. The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen reports the Rockets forward was stepped on during Monday’s loss to Memphis. He is averaging just five points in 35 minutes this season, while shooting only 22 percent from the field, and 16 percent from long distance. Wednesday will be just the fourth game he’s missed since re-joining the Rockets in 2014. Luc Mbah a Moute will start in his place.

Nene is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game with a left achilles injury. He is averaging 10.7 points per game on 76 percent shooting in just 14.7 minutes.

ESPN reported that Canaan, a Rockets second round pick in 2013, has been signed. Canaan played in 47 games over a season and a half with the Rockets before being traded to the Sixers, where he played for Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni two seasons ago. Last season, the 26-year old played in 39 games for the Chicago Bulls, starting two games in a playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.