Homers Doom Keuchel In Duel With Kershaw

LOS ANGELES (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The pitchers duel was everything it was cracked up to be between Houston Astros Dallas Keuchel anLos Angeles Dodgers Clayton Kershaw, but two home runs off the Astros ace doomed him for the 3-1 loss in game one.

Kershaw struck out 11 over seven innings giving up one run and just three hits as the Dodgers took the early lead in the series that started under 103 degree heat in Southern California.

The first pitch of the game for the 2015 Cy Young award winner was taken out by Chris Taylor to put the Astros in an early hole. Third Baseman Alex Bregman squared the American League Champions at 1-1 in the fourth inning.

The two pitchers continued to duel until Justin Turner launched a moon shot into the left field seats with a runner on first with two outs in the sixth inning for a 3-1 Dodgers lead.

Kershaw and Keuchel were both removed with neither ace hitting 100 pitches on the night. Keuchel would finish with the 3 earned runs on 6 hits while striking out 3 batters over 6.2 innings.

Kershaw finished with 11 Ks, 1 ER, 3H, 0BB over 7 dominant innings.

The Astros were not able to get to the bullpen of the Dodgers who were able to get through the final six outs and seal the 1-0 lead in the World Series for the National League Champions.

Game 2 will feature Justin Verlander (4-0; 1.46) for the Astros and Rich Hill (0-0; 3.00) at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday Night.