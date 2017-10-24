Houston Astros Official World Series Roster

LOS ANGELES (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Astros have locked in their 2017 World Series roster ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team decided to change nothing from their ALCS roster that beat the New York Yankees in seven games.
The Astros have Dallas Keuchel starting game one against Clayton Kershaw in Los Angeles.
The full roster is below:
POSITION
PITCHERS (12)
47 Devenski, Chris……………………..RHP
53 Giles, Ken…………………………….RHP
44 Gregerson, Luke……………………RHP
36 Harris, Will……………………………RHP
60 Keuchel, Dallas…………………….. LHP
46 Liriano, Francisco…………………. LHP
43 McCullers Jr., Lance………………RHP
31 McHugh, Collin……………………..RHP
50 Morton, Charlie……………………..RHP
59 Musgrove, Joe………………………RHP
41 Peacock, Brad………………………RHP
35 Verlander, Justin……………………RHP
CATCHERS (3)
30 Centeno, Juan…………………………..C
11 Gattis, Evan………………………………C
16 McCann, Brian…………………………..C
INFIELDERS (5)
27 Altuve, Jose…………………………….. IF
2 Bregman, Alex…………………………. IF
1 Correa, Carlos…………………………. IF
9 Gonzalez, Marwin…………………….. IF
10 Gurriel, Yuli……………………………… IF
OUTFIELDERS (5)
15 Beltrán, Carlos……………………….. OF
21 Fisher, Derek…………………………. OF
3 Maybin, Cameron…………………… OF
22 Reddick, Josh………………………… OF
4 Springer, George……………………. OF
One Comment
Will the injured players being left off be allowed to travel with the Astros and be in their dugout?