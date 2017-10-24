First World Series Win Evades Astros In Game 1

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Astros still have yet to win a World Series game in their franchise history after a 3-1 loss in Game 1 in Los Angeles Tuesday night. The Dodgers’ starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw improved to (3-0) this postseason while striking out 11 Astros and allowing just 1 run off a solo homer from Alex Bregman. Dallas Keuchel had a strong outing as well, but two swings changed the course of his outing.

A solo home run by Chris Taylor on the first pitch of Keuchel’s outing was not a good start. However, he settled in and made it through 6.2 innings. The only other bit of trouble came off the bat of Justin Turner, a two-run homer in the 6th that was the difference in the game.

The Astros lineup struggled mightily to begin the fall classic. Namely George Springer who went 0-for-4 with 4 strikeouts, the golden sombrero. The only players to not strikeout for Houston were Alex Bregman and Brian McCann.

Both starting pitchers maintained very low pitch counts. Dallas Keuchel threw 84 pitches, 52 for strikes, in his outing. Clayton Kershaw used 83 pitches with 57 strikes to make it one out further.