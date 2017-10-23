Umpires Named For World Series

LOS ANGELES (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Major League Baseball announced the umpire crew for the 2017 World Series on Monday. Gerry Davis, a veteran with 136 career Postseason games as an umpire will crew chief the seven umpires for every game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The rest of the crew includes Phil Cuzzi, Laz Diaz, Dan Iassogna, regular season crew chief Bill Miller, Paul Nauert and Mark Wegner. It is the third career Fall Classic for Miller; the second for Diaz, Iassogna, and Wegner; and the first for Cuzzi and Nauert. All seven umpires who will be on the field during the World Series were assigned to this year’s Division Series.

Wegner will serve as the Replay Official for Games One and Two of the World Series, the league announced, after which he will join the on-field crew as the left field umpire for Game Three. Cuzzi will be the Replay Official from Game Three through the conclusion of the World Series.