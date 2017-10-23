The Best of The Triple Threat 10-23-17

By Brian McDonald
Filed Under: a.j. hinch, AJ Hinch, ALCS, all due respect, duane brown, Houston Astros, Houston Texans, Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, L.A. Dodgers, LA Dodgers, Lance McCullers, lance mccullers jr., mlb playoffs, New York Yankees, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, with all due respect, World Series

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show with two segments of reaction to the Astros beating the Yankees in 7 games to reach the World Series.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss a question proposed by fellow 610 host Jeremy Branham, how did Justin Verlander clear waivers to make the trade to the Astros possible?

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Duane Brown returning to the Texans. How long will it take him to get into football shape and learn the new offense? Should the team forgive all the fines for holding out?

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things. Since it’s Monday, All Due Respect will be all from the world of pro football.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the performance from Lance McCullers Jr in Game 7 of the ALCS, and his future with the team. If injuries continue, would he be better in the closer role going forward?

 

More from Brian McDonald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen