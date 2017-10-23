Kevin Johnson Returns To Practice; Hopes To Play Sunday

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – While a lot of attention was paid to left tackle Duane Brown’s return to the Texans locker room after a seven week holdout, Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson also made his return to Houston locker room since suffering a sprained knee in a Week 2 win over the Bengals.

Johnson suffered a grade two MCL sprain causing him to miss four games, this was the latest injury for Johnson who saw his season end last year with a broken foot, but this injury only caused the third year pro to miss four games as there were no ligament tears.

Johnson is anxious to get back on the field and has his sights set on coming back Sunday when the Texans travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks.

“That’s the goal,” Johnson said when asked if he would play on Sunday. “Definitely going to go out there and give my best effort.”

Johnson will spend the week getting reacclimated on the practice field with a secondary that had one of its better games prior to the bye against the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m just getting back out there competing with the boys, going out there against other NFL players after doing a lot of rehab, stuff like that. So, just going out there and getting back used to that,” Johnson said Monday when asked what he would like to see from himself in practice as he prepares to potentially play on Sunday.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien wouldn’t commit to Johnson’s status for Sunday, but said it is a possibility.

“(Kevin Johnson) looked pretty good. Looked like he was moving around pretty good. I guess we’ll see how it goes throughout the week, but I feel good about it.”

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio