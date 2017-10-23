James Harden Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets guard James Harden was named the Western Conference player of the week by the NBA on Monday. It is the 14th time in his career that Harden has received Player of the Week honors, all coming with Houston.

Harden averaged 27.7 points, 9.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.67 steals while leading the Rockets to a 3-0 opening week to the season. The Rockets began the season with a 17-point comeback at Golden State on Tuesday, then won the following night in Sacramento before closing out the week with a 16-point win in the home opener vs. Dallas on Saturday.

He also joined Ray Allen (2001-02) and Stephen Curry (2015-16) as the only players in NBA history to hit at least 4 3-pointers in each of the first three games.