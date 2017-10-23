Ellen DeGeneres Is Giving Away World Series Tickets At UH Tomorrow

Getting World Series tickets for Game 3 through Game 5 is not easy. It’s also not likely something that will be easy for a college student will be able to afford, tickets for Game 3 are going for $860 and up on Seatgeek.com.

Ellen DeGeneres announced on Monday that she will be at the University of Houston to give away some tickets to see the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

She announced it on Twitter.

I've got something very big planned for tomorrow. If you're anywhere near @UHouston, be ready. #EarnHistory — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

She then clarified exactly what she was doing.

I’m giving away something huge at @UHouston tomorrow. I’m not gonna tell you what it is. (#WorldSeries tickets.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

So, if you’re in the area, might be worth your time.