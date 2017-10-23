Dynamo Shutout Fire; Will Host Sporting KC in Playoffs

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – The Houston Dynamo picked up an early goal off the head of Leonardo and goalkeeper Tyler Deric made four saves en route to a convincing 3-nil victory over the Chicago Fire on Decision Day at BBVA Compass Stadium on Sunday.

The Dynamo finish the season at 13-10-11 with 50 points and thanks to a Real Salt Lake 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City, the fourth seed in the Western Conference table.

Houston picked up the first goal in the second minute on a long throw-in by Adolfo Machado that found the head of Leonardo which bounced past Fire goalkeeper Richard Sanchez for a 1-nil Dynamo lead. The goal was Leonardo’s second of the season.

The Dynamo took the 1-nil lead into the intermission where the learned they were in position to jump Sporting KC with Real Salt Lake leading their foe from last week.

“When you score in the first two minutes of the game, that is important,” Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera said. “The most important thing is that we reacted well to that goal, we didn’t get comfortable against a very tough opponent. We were sharp, and we wanted to make sure we did not give up anything and make any mistakes.”

The Dynamo added to their total with Romell Quioto’s seventh goal of the year as he used his speed down the left hand side and raced towards the box and pushed the ball just underneath the outstretched arm of Sanchez that rolled into goal to put the Dynamo up 2-nil.

In the 75th minute Andrew Wenger found Mauro Manotas on a beautiful low cross from the right hand side that he touched in for his 10th goal of the season. Manotas joined Erick Torres (14), and Alberth Elis (10) as the club’s third double-digit goal scorer.

The Dynamo will host the final knockout round match of the week when they face Sporting Kansas City on Thursday. Kicktime at BBVA Compass Stadium is scheduled for 8:30 PM

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio