Dallas Keuchel vs The Dodgers

By Derek Fogel
Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel is slated to start Game 1 of the World Series in Los Angeles Tuesday night against the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw. His experience against the Dodgers lineup is slim to none. With unfamiliarity, the advantage always lies with the pitcher.

Keuchel has only faced four players that are currently with Los Angeles; Logan Forsythe, Franklin Gutierrez, Chris Taylor and Chase Utley. Gutierrez is currently inactive and on the 60-day disabled ist and Chase Utley is likely not going to be in the lineup against Keuchel because of the lefty-lefty matchup. Left-handed hitters batted just .145 against Keuchel in the regular season.

Chris Taylor is o-for-3 with 3 strikeouts in his career versus Keuchel. Logan Forsythe is 7-for-20 against him with a triple and has only struck out twice. For the rest of the Dodger lineup, it will be a first at-bat against Dallas and to his benefit.

