Bill O’Brien Happy For Astros; Excited For World Series

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was a longtime Red Sox fan growing up in New England, but even during the Houston versus Boston matchup in the 2017 American League Divisional round, O’Brien was rooting for the team in the city he now calls home.

The Houston Astros are now on their way to the 2017 World Series that begins in Los Angeles for Game One on Tuesday.

“I think what the Astros did was just awesome,” O’Brien said on Monday when asked about the Astros elimination of his hated New York Yankees in the ALCS. “I’m looking forward to the World Series. I think A.J.’s (Hinch) done a great job. It’ll be a great World Series and I wish those guys the best.”

O’Brien mentioned several of the Astros players by name and the great crowd at Minute Maid Park over the weekend in the two final games of the series, but he expressed an affinity for Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis and even jokingly suggested a player swap for the man affectionately know as El Oso Blanco.

“I mean we got some injuries at linebacker and that’s what he looks like,” O’Brien joked. “We got a fullback in Jay (Prosch), but he kind of looks like Prosch, doesn’t he, when he gets up? It’s kind of how I envision Prosch in the batter’s box.”

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio