Correa On Altuve: “He’s The MVP”

After the Astros 4-0 win over the Yankees in game seven of the American League Championship Series Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, Justin Verlander was named series MVP, but when it comes to the American League season-long MVP race between Jose Altuve and Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa has no doubt that Jose Altuve should come out on top.

“He’s the MVP,” Correa said from a raucous Astros clubhouse. “He’s the best player in the league right now, he showed it all year long, he’s very special.”

With the Astros facing elimination the last two nights, Altuve had three hits in four at bats, with a pair of home runs, and three RBI. In 11 playoff games, the Astros second baseman is batting .340 with five home runs and 10 RBI.

“Best hitter on the planet,” Correa said. “Nothing impresses me anymore.”

After a dreadful American League Division Series against Cleveland, where he had one hit in 24 at bats, Judge bounced back against the Astros batting .250 with three home runs, but he went just 1-for-8 in games six and seven, and he did not have a hit in game seven.

All the votes for American League MVP were cast long before Saturday’s game seven and long before the ALCS even started, but if Carlos Correa believes the MVP choice is an easy one.