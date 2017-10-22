Cora Named Red Sox Manager

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros Bench Coach Alex Cora was named the new manager of the Boston Red Sox early Sunday. He signed a 3-year contract through 2020 and has a club option for 2021. Alex won a World Series with the Red Sox as a player in 2007.

Cora will continue his job with the Astros until the current World Series is over. When he assumes his role as manager in Boston, he will be the 47th in Boston’s franchise history. When Alex was rumored as a managerial candidate weeks ago, Astros Manager A.J. Hinch endorsed him.

“Mark this down, if there’s a managerial opening, whether it’s this year, or if he happens to come back next year here, his name is going to be linked to it. He’s going to be a manager. He deserves all the recognition that he’s getting and he’s a viable candidate if any of them call.”

There is a lot that Cora brings to the table according to Hinch. Namely his experience as a player is a big factor. Cora was an infielder in Major League Baseball from 1998 to 2011 with the Dodgers, Indians, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers and Nationals.

“Alex is very relatable to a lot of different parts of organization. He connects well with players, he’s very open-minded and has grown as a baseball mind, he’s very bright… He has presence, he has a little bit of the ‘it’ factor when it comes to having conviction in his decisions,” A.J. said. “I was really glad we have been able to be part of the transition from player to coach which is a transition for a lot of us”