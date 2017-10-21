Verlander Named ALCS MVP

By Adam Spolane

HOUSTON (SPORTTSRADIO 610) – When the Astros needed Justin Verlander most he came through, so it was only fitting that after the Astros 4-0 win in game 7 over the Yankees Saturday night at Minute Maid Park that he was named MVP of the American League championship.

Verlander allowed just one run while striking out 13 in a complete game win in game two, and then after the Astros lost all three games at Yankee Stadium, Verlander took the mound in game six with the Astros facing elimination and was just as good.

The right-hander kept the Yankees off the board for seven innings to go with eight strikeouts.

The Astros acquired Verlander right before the August 31 deadline, and he finished 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in five regular season starts. In the postseason he’s 4-0 with a 1.46 ERA, winning all three of his starts and one appearance out of the bullpen.

When the Astros take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, it will be Verlander’s third appearance in the fall classic. He made it with the Detroit Tigers in 2006 and 2012.

