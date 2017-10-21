Verlander Deals Game 7

By Derek Fogel
Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander threw 7 shutout innings over the Yankees in route to a 7-1 victory in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. He improved to (4-1) with a 1.21 earned run average in 5 career postseason starts in elimination games. He has also not allowed a run in an elimination game in 24 consecutive innings.

“He’s been everything that we could have hoped for and more. This guy prepares. He rises to the moment. He’s incredibly focused, locked in during games, and emptied his tank tonight,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said. “I’m so proud of him because I know how much it means to him… We hope we all get to see him pitch again.”

Historically, it was Justin’s 11th postseason victory tying him for 5th all-time with Greg Maddux and Curt Schilling. Justin also struck out 8 more in his outing Friday night and passed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson to move into 6th place all-time on the postseason strikeout list with 136. Those strikeouts also joined him on a list of just three other pitchers to strikeout at least 20 New York Yankees in a single postseason series, Bob Gibson and Sandy Koufax being the other two.

“There’s no point in saving anything,” Verlander said. “I’m out there until I’m not out there any longer.”

