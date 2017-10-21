Rockets Blast Mavericks 107-91 in Home Opener For Third Win

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – The Houston Rockets opened their 2017-18 home schedule with a bang as James Harden scored 29 points in a dominating 107-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night at Toyota Center.

The Rockets improved to 3-0 on the season, their first 3-0 start since 2014-15 when they began the season 6-0

The Rockets led by as many as 36 points in the game as they dominated the Mavericks inside with 50 points in the paint as their patented three-point attack was held to just 11-for-27 at 23.4%

“(The Mavericks) were on a back-to-back so the probably had some dead legs,” Mike D’Antoni said after the game about getting out to the big early lead.

The Rockets led by 13 at the end of the 1st quarter and in the second pushed the lead to 23 by outscoring the Mavs 29-19.

Harden added seven assists to his stat line and the Rockets also had double digit scoring outputs from Eric Gordon (18) and Nene (14). Clint Capela tallied a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. It was Capela’s second straight double-double.

“I’m happy where we’re at. We’ve got a long ways to go, but 3-0 is 3-0,” D’Antoni added.

“We just got keep it rolling,” Rockets guard Eric Gordon said. “The most important thing is that we have to take advantage of all these games at home. “We’ve got to win at home and we will see how the season goes. We want to have a great year.”

Longtime Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki was held out of the game once it got out of hand, playing just 19 minutes and scoring just two points. It was only the third time in Nowitzki’s NBA career that he scored two points or less in a regular season game. The Mavericks were lead by Yogi Ferrell and JJ Barea who each scored 19 in the lopsided loss.

The Rockets will return home on Monday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio