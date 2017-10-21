Hosting Playoff Match In Dynamo Sight

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Decision day in the MLS is on Sunday and the Dynamo enter with thoughts of potentially hosting a match in the Knockout Round of the MLS Playoffs.

Having already clinched a spot in the MLS Playoffs for the first time since 2013, the Dynamo now need a victory and some help to play at home in the Knockout Round. With a victory over Chicago, and a loss from either Seattle or Sporting Kansas City, the Dynamo would stay home for the Knockout Round.

Sporting Kansas City plays a Real Salt Lake club on the road that will be desperate for a victory as they still have hopes of making the playoffs. Seattle hosts 10th place Colorado in a match that the Sounders are heavy favorites in.

The Dynamo part of the equation isn’t a cinch either. Chicago is currently in third place in the Eastern Conference and will be desperate for a victory in hopes they can avoid the Knockout Round all together. There are a few scenarios that can give the Fire the two seed in the East, which would give them a coveted Knockout Round bye. All of those scenarios require at least a draw from Chicago, which if the Fire can get a draw would mean the Dynamo are locked into the fifth seed in the West.

It’s hard to believe that both the Dynamo and Chicago are in this position on decision day, as just a year ago both teams limped to the finish with each club finishing in last place in their respective conferences. The Dynamo already have 13 more points than they day a season ago, while Chicago has a whopping 24 more points.

The Dynamo enter Sunday’s match in good form on the heels of back to back victories and are unbeaten in their last five matches. The Fire have been hot as well as they are unbeaten in their last three matches and six of their last seven.

In addition to playoff seeding, Sunday’s match between the Dynamo and Fire will also have implications on the MLS Golden Boot chase. Chicago’s Nemanja Nikolic leads the league with 24 goals, and has a three goal cushion on Portland’s Diego Valeri. Dynamo leading goal scorer Erick Torres, while setting the single season club record, sits with 14.

Listen to Sunday’s match beginning with a 2:30 p.m. prematch show on CBS Sports Radio 650.