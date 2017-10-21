ALCS Game 7 Pitching Preview

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – After a 7-1 victory over the Yankees in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, Astros Manger A.J. Hinch announced who his decisive Game 7 starting pitcher would be.

“Charlie Morton,” Hinch said. “He’s on regular rest. We’re going to have all hands on deck. You’re going to see a game played tomorrow with everybody available, obviously.”

In two starts this October, Charlie has gone just 8 innings and allowed 9 runs on 13 hits. He had a no-decision in the Division Series in Boston but took the loss in New York in Game 3 of the Championship series. While his numbers are unimpressive, A.J. is very confident in his starter.

“He’s been one of the unluckiest pitchers in the postseason. He’s not been hit hard, given up a couple of runs here and there. We just feel like with everyday rest or regular rest he’s a great option. But we want him to start the game. We’ll see how we piece together the 27 outs.”

ALCS Game 3 in New York was less than ideal for Morton. He lasted just 3.2 innings and allowed 7 runs. That does not matter anymore.

“I generally just try to forget about a game as quick as I can whether it’s good or bad. I learn from it. Take what I can from it and move on,” Charlie said. “The stakes are high, obviously, in Game 7, but I’m really just trying to appreciate the moments, because this has been unbelievable here.”

Morton will be up against Yankees left-hander C.C. Sabathia for the second time this series. In Game 3, Sabathia took the victory on 6 shutout innings while surrendering just 3 hits. It will also be his fourth start of this postseason.

“This is a great team, tough lineup. It’s going to be a battle,” C.C. said. “Just try to come out, pound the strike zone, be aggressive, and hopefully get some swings early in the count and allows me to pitch deep into the game.”