The Best Of Mad Radio 10-20

Today on Mad Radio: The tension, excitement and build up to Game 6. Re-living the first six weeks of the career of Deshaun Watson in two parts through the best sounds of the season and in-depth analysis, Mike D’Antoni on CP3, Wade Smith, Landry Likes and more.

It’s a huge day in Houston with Game 6 taking place tonight at Minute Maid Park, but the morning gets off to a rough start on Mad Radio.

Mad Radio breaks down all of the panic going on around town and what changes do and don’t need to be made for the Astros heading into Game 6 of the ALCS tonight.

Mad Radio discusses whether or not AJ Hinch needs to change anything heading into Game 6 and allows listeners to weigh in on the discussion.

In Part 2 of Mad Radio’s in-depth breakdown of the first six weeks of Deshaun Watson’s career the guys revisit the record-breaking last three games Watson has played and audio proof that Watson and Bill O’Brien’s relationship is growing as well as O’Brien’s confidence in him.

Seth translates rap lyrics from popular MC’s from Houston and New York in the spirit of Game 6 tonight.

Mike talks about where he was when CP3 was acquired by the Rockets, how he will use Harden and CP3 and Laurel talks about her experience with natural disasters and her efforts in the city of Houston amidst the recovery from Harvey.

Wade Smith get grilled by Mad Radio to find out the latest on Duane Brown and what Texans fans should or shouldn’t believe.

Landry Likes 10/20

Mad Radio tries to talk Astros skeptics out of a funk heading into Game 6 of the ALCS through history, motivational tactics and stats.