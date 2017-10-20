The Best of Gallant At Night 10-20

Matt Hammond believes Astros GM Jeff Luhnow is to blame for the team’s recent struggles.

In the Nightly News: Chris Paul may miss a month, Lonzo Ball underwhelms in his debut and more.

Matt Hammond believes there’s a case to be made for Bill O’Brien to be among the top coaches this season.

Matt Hammond responds to the one-game suspension of Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch.

Matt Hammond believes there’s no question that Deshaun Watson has outperformed Dak Prescott this season.

Matt Hammond reacts to the Astros’ ALCS Game 6 win.

