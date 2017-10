Simpsons 'Homer At The Bat' Episode Gets DocumentaryDirected by "Super Size Me" creator Morgon Spurlock the mockumentary will feature characters from the show along with former MLB players who appeared as guest stars. It will also bring in 'experts' like Joe Buck to talk about the impact of the game. 25 years after The Springfield Nuclear Power Plant took down Shelbyville for the trophy, we're getting the story we've all wanted on how they did it.